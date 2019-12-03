Stephanie Allyne is loving life with her and Tig Notaro’s twin boys, Finn and Max.

“They’re the greatest,” the actress, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at the L Word: Generation Q premiere on Monday, December 2. “They just started preschool. Three and a half is the greatest age because their personalities are so sweet.”

As obsessed as the California native is with her toddlers, Allyne makes sure to “prioritize” her relationship with the comic, 48. “We’re really into the unit,” she told Us. “We really work at it.”

She and Notaro, who wed in October 2015, welcomed their sons via surrogate in June of the following year. “Max and Finn Notaro arrived happy, healthy and really, really cute on June 26,” the Mississippi native captioned her Facebook reveal at the time, which also featured the family cat. “Fluff has a ton of questions about how long they plan on staying. Thank you everybody for your endless love and support.”

The Grammy nominee had announced five months earlier that she and Allyne were starting a family together. “When Stephanie and I got together, after so much excessive travel and work, we imagined a life where we could eventually raise a family amongst our own family one day,” Notaro wrote on Facebook. “Now it blows our minds that our dream has been realized over the past nearly 3 years in the making. I have really come to believe SO MUCH in the saying that ‘it takes a village’ and we have taken that to heart by creating our own little village tucked away in the hills of Los Angeles.”

The couple met on the set of 2013’s In a World. Now, Allyne is “so into” working on The L Word: Generation Q — although she doesn’t know if her sons “should ever watch” the Showtime show.

“Personally, I’m like, ‘This is everything,’” Allyne explained to Us on Monday. “And then I’m like, ‘Well, yep, I’m your mom.’ I do my job and then I come home and I’m, like, playing with them thinking about my day of work. I’m like, ‘Oh, my god!’”

