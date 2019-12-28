



SOS! Teddi Mellencamp has narrowed down her baby name list to four choices and she’s asked her Instagram followers to help make the crucial decision.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 28, where she revealed the potential names for baby No. 3. “We’ve picked our top 4 baby names,” Mellencamp wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her baby bump. She revealed that the top contenders are Presley, Shay, Selena and Dove.

“Sound off with your fave and why?!! We are a house divided,” she captioned the post.

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, were expecting their third child. The couple are the parents of daughter, Slate, 7, and son, Cruz, 5. The Skyline Security Management founder, 42, is also the dad of 11-year-old daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.

The Bravo personality told Us at the time that their children were thrilled to have a new addition to the family.

“They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up,” Mellencamp said. “So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited. They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!”

Mellencamp announced later that month that she is expecting a baby girl. “Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender,” she captioned a photo of her gender reveal.

The reality star told Us in November that her children have different opinions on their baby sister’s gender and name. Mellencamp said Cruz is “so pissed” that she’s having a girl. “He’s picking out names like Catboy, Pugsley,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘Buddy, we can’t.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, that can be her a nickname. If you want to call her Pugsley or Catboy you’re welcome to, but I think you’ll change once she’s born.’”

Slate, meanwhile, is a fan of more conventional names, like Selena, which found it’s way on to Mellencamp’s baby name shortlist.