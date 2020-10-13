Speaking up. Tenley Molzahn is done being “quiet” about her medical issues postpartum.

“While baby is napping, I thought I’d share something that I haven’t shared because I’m not sure what there is to share,” the Bachelor alum, 36, said on her Monday, October 12, Instagram Story. “I’ve had some mystery medical stuff going on. Right after delivery, I had strange test results. We stayed one extra night at the hospital for me. I don’t have a diagnosis to share and I feel fine. … Plus I don’t want to worry or add worry if there’s no reason to. So many unknowns.”

The Oregon native stressed that she felt “great” and her 3-month-old daughter, Rell, is “healthy.”

Molzahn added, “If it’s something to share when we figure this out, I’ll share. So no need to be concerned, but it has taken up a lot of time when I’m not holding/feeding baby — some of my fave things to do. A little exaggerated — my whole days aren’t full of tests and imaging, but my weeks have been full of appointments.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum welcomed her and husband Taylor Leopold’s baby girl last month. Since becoming a mom, the former reality star has been candid on Instagram about mom-shaming, breast-feeding and more.

Earlier this month, the Bachelor Pad alum opened up about the sweet inspiration behind her newborn’s name. “The week of her due date, Taylor had come home from a sunset surf and said, ‘What do you think of the name Rell?’” Molzahn wrote via Instagram. “Right away, I lit up and said, ‘I LOVE IT!’ He knew of the name because of the late, Rell Sunn. She was a legendary female surfer in Hawaii and was known for her joy and light in her community and the surf world. Characteristics we have been praying over our little love since we learned we were pregnant!”

As for Rell’s middle moniker, James, the little one has been named after both of her grandfathers.