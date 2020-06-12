Something sweet to sing about! Teyana Taylor revealed in her Friday, June 12, “Wake Up Love” music video that she is pregnant with her second child.

At the end of the New York native’s song with her husband, Iman Shumpert, their 4-year-old daughter, also named Iman, crawled into bed with her parents. The couple kissed their toddler before Taylor, 29, pulled up her white tank top to reveal her bare baby bump.

The “How You Want It?” singer’s little one and husband, also 29, laughed and touched her budding belly.

The model gave birth to her daughter in December 2015 in a bathroom with her then-fiancé’s help.

“She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone! Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head … it took two ten count pushes with my fiancé playing Dr. and she entered this world into his bare hands!” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time.

The professional basketball player was on the phone with emergency personnel while delivering his newborn and used headphones as an umbilical cord clamp.

“He handed her to me wrapped in our bath towel and wiped her face for me to see what LOVE really is. She has blown Christmas away!” Taylor concluded her announcement at the time. “Our family is complete. Her blueprint will be unmatched. Welcome Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. Mommy carried you. Daddy delivered you.”

She and the athlete confirmed the following year that they had tied the knot. The dancer has an “untreated” ruby ring from the Cleveland Cavaliers player and told Wendy Williams in September 2016 that the jewelry was “worth more than a diamond.”

Taylor explained to the Wendy Williams Show host, 55: “[Shumpert’s] a smart man. He’s like, if anything was to ever happen, that ring alone, you’re already set,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Yaaas, I like your style!’”