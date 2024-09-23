Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are finally engaged, but that doesn’t mean The Valley will document their wedding anytime soon.

“After we got engaged, Luke, you basically straight up were like, ‘We’re not going to plan a wedding until after babies,'” Kristen, 41, noted on the Friday, September 20, episode of their “Balancing Act” podcast. “I feel like we are on the baby train.”

The couple needed to choose whether they would prioritize expanding their family or walking down the aisle, with Kristen adding, “Otherwise we have to take a break from trying for babies to plan a wedding. I can’t do both. I would prefer not to do both.”

Luke, 30, was in complete agreement with his now-fiancée.

“With our timeline, we should have a baby first and then start planning after that,” he shared. “I know that ladies like to be feeling really good in their wedding dress. After you have a baby, we will start planning for a year after that.”

After Kristen made a comment about not wanting to be “disgusting” on her wedding day, Luke replied, “You don’t want the baby weight. You also don’t want to get fitted for a dress and then you gain weight if you are pregnant and the dress won’t fit on the day. There’s all these different complications that it would be best to do after the fact.”

Kristen and Luke confirmed later in the episode that she has been taking fertility shots amid their attempt to have their first baby. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news earlier this month that Kristen and Luke got engaged after two years of dating while filming season 2 of The Valley.

“It was a total surprise,” Kristen told Us. “I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person. I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiancés.”

Bravo viewers had a front row seat during season 1 of The Valley to Kristen and Luke’s journey. Kristen made it clear during the series premiere, which aired in March, that she was in it for the long haul with Luke.

“Two weeks after my s—ty breakup, I attended a wedding and Luke was one of the groomsmen. He’s sweet, he’s kind and he’s funny. We had sex behind a tent, and the rest is history,” she told the cameras while revealing that she and Luke were “actively trying” to expand their family despite still being in a long-distance relationship. (Kristen currently lives in Los Angeles, while Luke travels from his Colorado hometown to see her. They moved from an apartment to a house in Los Angeles over the summer.)

Luke had the same plans as Kristen, sharing on the show, “We both have the same mindset that we are giving this kid the best life we can no matter what. That is more important to me than a ring and a wedding.”

After filming wrapped on season 1 of The Valley, the pair revealed on a November 2023 episode of their “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast that Kristen had a “nonviable pregnancy” that forced her to miscarry.

“I have so much grace for all of my friends and other ladies out there that are going through your fertility journey — whatever that looks like. The thing that I learned that was super valuable — that I learned the hard way — is the actual definition of infertility,” Kristen shared on Friday. “Infertility occurs when a couple is unable to conceive after a year of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. [That doesn’t apply to us.] It has not been a year yet.”