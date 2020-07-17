Getting pampered! Thomas Rhett’s 2-year-old daughter, Ada, adorably gave her dad a pedicure in a Thursday, July 16, video.

“This is invigorating,” the country singer, 30, captioned Instagram footage of the toddler painting his nails pink while talking to herself.

The Grammy nominee, who also shares daughters Willa, 4, and Lennon, 5 months, with his wife, Lauren Akins, was “born to be a girl dad,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019.

“I love it,” the Georgia native gushed to Us at the time. “I love doing their hair, and I love playing Barbies with them, whatever they want me to do, tea parties. It’s just been awesome to get to be a dad of two beautiful girls and a third one on the way.”

The “Marry Me” singer has documented his experience as a girl dad via Instagram over the years, from filming videos with Willa while wearing princess crowns to dressing as The Little Mermaid‘s Prince Eric for Halloween.

He and the Live in Love author, also 30, wed in 2012 in Tennessee and adopted their eldest daughter in May 2017. Three months later, Akins gave birth to Ada. Lennon arrived in February.

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” Rhett captioned his infant’s Instagram debut at the time. “My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

One month after Lennon’s birth, the songwriter’s dad, Rhett Akins, welcomed his first child with his wife, Sonya Akins, a baby boy named Brody. “Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day,” the “That Ain’t My Truck” singer, 50, announced in March. “He is perfect in every way!!!”