The perfect playdate! Tia Mowry’s 2-year-old daughter, Cairo, adorably hung out with Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia, also 2, on Monday, April 19.

“Another #playdate in the books!” the Sister, Sister alum, 42, captioned an Instagram video. “These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together. Girls really do have fun. Thanks @dwyanewade and #gabunion.”

The L.A.’s Finest star, 48, commented on the social media upload, writing, “I love them together.”

In the footage, Kaavia arrived sporting a gingham dress, a Band-Aid on her knee and a pink backpack. Cairo watched her friend walk in and looked inside her bag before the pair went on to play with chalk and water toys.

The little ones met in February. “Let the fun begin!” Mowry captioned an Instagram video at the time of the toddlers hugging while she and Union looked on. “@kaaviajames and Cairo had an epic playdate for the books. Thanks @gabunion for making Cairo’s day!”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author’s daughter had “such a great time” with Cairo, Union commented. The Nebraska native shared the same footage of the “two queens link[ing] up,” writing, “Sunday sweetness.

She and Wade, 39, welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in November 2018. Cairo arrived in May of that same year, joining big brother Cree, now 9.

Quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic has convinced Mowry that she doesn’t want to expand her family any more, she exclusively told Us in May 2020.

“I no longer need therapy [to make that decision],” the Family Reunion star explained at the time. “No to the no to the no to the no to the no. I was so confused [before]. I didn’t know what I wanted. One minute I was like, yes, the next minute I was like, no. But being in quarantine has really made me realize I’m good.”

Hanging at home with Cairo, Cree and her husband, Cory Hardrict, has felt like “Groundhog Day,” the Tia & Tamera alum joked. “Cree goes to school and then after that, I’ll let the kids get on their iPads. … After lunch, I’ll put Cairo down for a nap for a good two hours. Sometimes I’ll nap with her. After that, I start my nighttime routine. Just getting dinner ready, feeding the kids, giving them their baths and then I go to bed, and it starts all over again.”