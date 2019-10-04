



Tiffani Thiessen has been a mom for nine years, and the actress shared her tried and true parenting tips with Us Weekly exclusively.

When it comes to mom meltdowns, for example, the Saved By the Bell alum, 45, makes sure she isn’t around Harper, 9, and Holt, 4, when she’s overwhelmed.

“That happens afterward with a glass of wine,” the California native explained to Us on Wednesday, October, 2, while promoting her partnership with Maple Hill Creamery. “I want my kids to see that I get stressed sometimes. I think that’s normal. I don’t want to mask anything, but they don’t need to see me go crazy.”

When is Thiessen the most tempted to break down? “[When I’m] trying to get them into the bath, probably,” she told Us. “That’s probably the hardest part right now, that 5:00 meltdown because they’re back in school. They’re getting back into that routine [and] super tired.”

Because of that, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is a strong supporter of a few glasses of wine after a long day of parenting. “Hell yes,” she told Us. “That’s a hell and a yes. Hell yes.”

As for cosleeping, Thiessen opted for it with Harper since she “was not a great sleeper.” She admitted to Us: “We coslept with her longer than I thought we were going to, but she was just that kid that needed it. I think it depends on the child. My son was easy, loved his crib, loved his bed. He’s so easy with sleep. But we do give a treat on the weekends that we allow them to sleep with mommy and daddy.”

One thing she won’t do, though, is respond to mom-shamers on social media. “I don’t have time,” Thiessen explained. “That’s, like, literally not even a part of my world.”

Watch the video above for more of the Alexa & Katie star’s thoughts on parenting, from letting her kids see PDA with her and husband Brady Smith to giving them ice cream before dinner.

“Try not to make a habit, but we have done it,” she said of indulging in dessert early. “It’s really exciting for me to partner with Maple Hill Creamery because I thought organic was the best, [but] there’s actually something even better with grass-fed. It tastes better, especially with me cooking a lot.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

