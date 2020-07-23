For Tiffani Thiessen, getting picky eaters to try something new is all about knowing where your food is from. The Alexa & Katie alum, 46, sat down with Moms Like Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to spill all her secrets on how she got her two kids to get over any fussiness when it came to food.

Thiessen shares daughter Harper, 10, and son Colt, 5, with husband Brady Smith.

“Being able to grow certain things and showing kids how things start from a seed and [then to] take care of it and see the process of how food is made, that’s made a really huge impact for my kids,” the Pull Up A Chair cookbook author, who recently teamed up with Sensodyne and Pronamel to address her “sensitive” teeth, explained.

“Not everyone can do this,” she continued. Thiessen has a chicken coup and vegetable garden in her backyard, but the Saved By the Bell alum shared a few more tricks that any parent can do.

“When they were really little, it was all about the soft food. I make risotto once a week, the kids love it, and I usually add some sort of vegetable to it. So I’ll roast it and then I’ll blend it down, so it’s actually really creamy,” she told Us. “Sweet potatoes, squash, or peas are easy now that they’re a little older.”

For parents who have tried every trick in the book, she assured: “They go through their stages. Don’t stop trying. They’ll finally get there. It’s kind of like the whole potty training or sleeping in your bed [thing]. They’re not going to be there forever. They are not going to live in diapers forever. They’re not always going to be picky eaters.”

