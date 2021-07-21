Another Disney Channel darling! Tiffany Thornton gave birth to baby No. 4 on Wednesday, July 21, her second child with husband Josiah Capaci.

“Kimber Jo Capaci 7-21-21 born at 2:05pm 7 pounds 10 ounces 19 inches long,” she wrote via Instagram. “Perfect as can be! 😇💗.”

The night before she gave birth, Thornton updated her followers, writing, “Alright guys! This is it!! Last night being preg! We get to meet our precious Kimber Jo some time tomorrow. 7-21-21 sounds pretty good to me 🥰😇💗 I also just want to say I soooo appreciate all the messages letting us know you are praying for us and Kimber and the delivery! Y’all mean so much to us and we are grateful for each and every one of you showing us so much love and support 😇.”

In December 2020, the Sonny With a Chance alum, 35, announced that she had a little one on the way with photos of positive pregnancy tests.

“The first day of my missed cycle I took all three of these. Any other ladies like this??” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “I always want to double and triple check. I’m just one of those moms, I guess. We are over the moon that God has blessed us with another tiny, growing person!! There is NOTHING I wouldn’t do to protect my kiddos and my own body as I grow this little miracle!”

The Texas native waited four months to debut her baby bump, cradling her stomach in a black T-shirt to match her 2-year-old daughter, Juliet. (The former Disney Channel star gave birth to her daughter in October 2018, and she joined older brothers KJ, 8, and Bentley, 7, whom Thornton welcomed with late husband Chris Carney.)

The So Random! alum revealed her upcoming arrival’s name while enjoying her baby shower in June. “Celebrated Kimber Jo today with some of my most favorite people,” Thornton captioned party pics at the time. “Thank you to everyone who made my baby shower so special! I’m too blessed.”

Capaci called the expectant star the “best wife and mom” in a touching Mother’s Day tribute one month prior via Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day!” he captioned a mother-daughter photo with Juliet. “Moms are so special and so awesome. Love you honey!”

The pastor wed Thornton in October 2017, six months after their engagement. The bride defended getting remarried after Carney’s death, telling her Instagram followers that “there is no timeline for grief.”

Thornton went on to write, “This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. When I say ‘Jo is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me’ that in no way indicates that I didn’t love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. … I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life.”