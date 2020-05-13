Stealing the show! Tina Fey’s 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, jokingly insulted her famous mom during a Tuesday, May 12, Late Night With Seth Meyers interview.

“Please hold, there’s a colonial lady coming in,” the actress, 49, interrupted herself while talking to Seth Meyers. “Yes, can I help you?” she asked her and Jeff Richmond‘s youngest.

“I’m sorry, you’re not making sound. What?” the Saturday Night Live alum asked and adjusted the camera to show Penelope. “We’re taping a television program right now, do you need something?”

With a straight face, Penelope stared at the camera and brought her hand slowly to her forehead in an “L” shape.

“You’re calling me a loser?” the Pennsylvania native, who also shares Alice, 14, with the composer, 59, asked, and her daughter laughed. “She just called us losers!”

The little one ran off and Fey said, “This meant ‘loyalist’ in colonial times, so that’s on you!”

When it comes to parenting Penelope, the This Is Where I Leave You star learned helpful parenting strategies while working with Alec Baldwin on 30 Rock.

“I feel like I try to use some techniques I learned working with Alec,” the Bossypants author explained to David Letterman in September 2014. “It’s like, I’m gonna present the idea that we might leave now, but make [her] think it’s her idea. It would work better with Alec than with the baby.”

The Golden Globe winner added at the time: “I feel like she is a very smart little one. She just is very willful. We have this little library that we go to in our neighborhood and on Sundays they have a thing where they put out toys. They put out like, a dollhouse, and all these little cars and toys, and she loves it. But, it only goes until like 11:00 a.m. I see the clock ticking and I go, ‘Alright, I gotta start planning how we’re gonna get outta here… how we’re gonna get out of here alive.’”