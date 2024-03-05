TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is officially a grandma after her son, Tron Austin, announced the arrival of his first child with wife Jeong Ah Wang.

“On this day March 2nd , 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA婁娥,” the couple said on Saturday, March 2, via a joint Instagram post. “We are officially parents!!”

In the announcement, the new parents shared a selfie of their new family of three, along with a picture of their little one’s feet.

They also shared a glimpse into their daughter’s birth, explaining that baby Lua arrived four days before her due date.

“She was scheduled for March 6th on a Wednesday but nope she wanted to come sooner!” Austin, 26, said. “This morning, my wives water broke at 7am and we immediately got packed as soon as we could and headed to the hospital which is a hour and thirty minutes drive from where we are btw. She went into an emergency C section at 1pm our nerves were high and our anxiety was through the roof but despite all of that she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl!!”

The new dad said he was “so beyond proud” of his wife’s “bravery and courage” as she adjusted to their baby’s unexpected arrival date.

“Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!” Austin continued. “This is a dream come true. We started dating on September 22, 2018. Fast forward almost 6 years later, we are married with our first child. Life’s journey has now truly begun!!! #firstborn #yearofthedragon #daughter #newparents.”

In September 2023, both Austin and Wang first announced they were expecting a baby girl. While confirming the news on social media, the couple gave a glimpse into their IVF journey amid a lengthy infertility battle.

“2 HSG procedures, 1 hysteroscopy, removal of both tubes and scar tissue’s from hernia & appendicitis surgeries, 1 egg retrieval, 1 miscarriage,” the pair wrote at the time via Instagram. “And still stayed strong through the whole thing! #IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey. We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here.”

While Chilli, 53, has yet to publicly comment on her new status as a grandma, the TLC singer previously gave a glimpse into the strong bond she has with her son, who she shares with ex Dallas Austin.

To mark Austin’s birthday in June 2023, Chilli shared a throwback photo when her only child was just a baby.

“Happiest birthday, my young King,” she wrote. “Looooooooooove you!!! I’m so blessed to be your momma.”

Chilli may now be a grandma, but as for plans to have another child of her own in the future, it’s been a discussion with her current boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, but the actor has made it clear he doesn’t want to put any pressure on his partner.

“She’s an amazing person,” Lawrence, 44, told E! News in a March 2023 interview. “She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again, and I’d be incredibly lucky, but that’s way in the future.”