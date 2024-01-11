Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were joined by sons Chet and Truman for a family night on the red carpet.

Hanks and Wilson, both 67, stepped out to celebrate the premiere of the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Wednesday, January 10, with Chet, 33, and Truman, 28, tagging along.

“It’s really fun! It’s great,” Wilson gushed to Entertainment Tonight of making the premiere a family affair.

Hanks noted that the group had been to the venue several times in the past, but their visit on Wednesday had a major perk. “We get in free tonight, so it’s pretty great,” he teased.

Many of the actor’s own projects — from Saving Private Ryan to Joe Versus the Volcano — had their premieres at the same theater, giving Hanks a sense of nostalgia. “We’re back in the movie theater and not only remembering the nights we were here [for premieres] … but we also remember the [other] times, [like when] I dropped off my son Colin to see Batman by himself here one Saturday afternoon,” he added. “It’s our hometown, and this is where we saw the movies.”

Hanks helped produce Masters of the Air alongside Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman. The World War II drama debuts on January 26 and stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Anthony Boyle and more. Jude Law‘s son Raff is also part of the expansive ensemble cast.

Along with Chet and Truman, Hanks is the father of son Colin and daughter Elizabeth Ann with his late ex-wife, Samantha Lewes. The former couple were married from 1978 to 1987, and she died in 2002 following a battle with cancer.

Hanks moved on with Wilson following his divorce, and the twosome tied the knot in 1988. Chet previously raised eyebrows when he confessed that being the “son of somebody who’s famous” can be a little “complicated.”

“There’s a lot of advantages, but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool s–t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” he said in a February 2022 YouTube video. “I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”

Chet claimed that he’d faced “jealousy” from his peers due to his parents’ success. “People would make up their minds about me before they even got the chance to know me and it was extremely hard to break down their walls,” he added. “So, I encountered a lot of disdain, a lot of animosity and negativity. Because everybody was just prepared to hate my guts.”

In September 2021, Chet recalled being put on a “short leash” by his parents when he was growing up . “People assume I lived this super privileged life, richy rich, and that just wasn’t the case. It was actually the opposite,” he said on Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan. “They never f–king gave me an allowance. I don’t know if I’m the brokest rich kid or the richest broke kid.”

While he acknowledged that he was grateful for his family and his childhood, he added, “I just wish I could have been more anonymous.”

Last month, Chet gave a rare glimpse at his bond with his dad while they celebrated the holidays. “Gang,” he captioned an Instagram photo showing the pair bundled up while sitting side by side.