Tori Spelling is kicking off her family’s festive season with a special outing at iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball.

Spelling, 50, brought her youngest four children — daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, and sons Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — to KIIS FM’s music festival on Friday, December 1, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Spelling’s look even brought the merry spirit, as she rocked a red, glittery two-piece.

Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — whom Spelling shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott, along with son Liam, 16 — opted for casual outfits. Hattie even paid tribute to one of her favorite music artists by wearing an Olivia Rodrigo concert tee.

Friday’s outing also marked a special Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion night for Spelling. Her former costars Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering also stepped out on the red carpet. Ziering, 59, even brought his kids with ex-wife Erin Ludwig to the party: daughters Mia Loren, 12, and Penna Mae, 10.

For Spelling, the night out in L.A. marked one of her first red carpet appearances since her breakup drama with McDermott, 57.

McDermott announced in June that he and Spelling had separated after two decades of marriage shortly before deleting his post. He has since claimed that his alcohol-induced outbursts, which occurred in front of Spelling and the kids, led to the breakup.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” McDermott, who also shares 25-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, told the Daily Mail last month. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

According to McDermott, Spelling was a driving force in encouraging him to seek treatment. He further revealed in the tell-all interview that he’s been living in a men’s sober living group home and has not seen his children since June.

“Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst,” a source exclusively said in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that there is no chance at a potential romantic reunion. “Dean and Tori tried. Ultimately, they just want each other to be happy.”

McDermott has moved on with Lily Calo, while Spelling has sparked a romance with Ryan Cramer.

“Tori is really excited about the new relationship,” a second insider told Us in November of Spelling’s new man, explaining that they met “through work” several months earlier.