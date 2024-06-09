Tori Spelling is celebrating her son Beau’s major milestone — kindergarten graduation.

“Beau Beau 🐻 is officially a 1st grader!” Spelling, 51, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 8. “Yesterday he had his end of the year Kindergarten party at school. So proud of this kid! My Baby. #kindergartenkutie ❤️.”

In a pic from the special day, Spelling knelt alongside the 7-year-old as he showed off his “Kindergarten Certificate.” Spelling looked away from the camera as she held up a peace sign while Beau gazed off in the distance and smiled. In another snap, Beau posed solo.

Spelling also reposted the upload via her Instagram Story, adding the song “School’s Out” by GWAR.

Spelling shares Beau, as well as children Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed for divorce from McDermott, 57, in March — but shared in the court filing that they had been separated since June 2023. (McDermott posted and deleted a breakup announcement on Instagram at the time.)

McDermott, for his part, filed his own paperwork and gave a different split date than Spelling. While Spelling said the pair separated on June 17, 2023, McDermott listed July 7, 2023, as the official date, per documents obtained by Us Weekly.

McDermott also requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s children, while Spelling sought sole custody.

Amid their legal woes, news broke that Spelling and McDermott owe over $200,000 to City National Bank regarding a previous bank loan.

In May docs obtained by Us, City National Bank is pursuing its collection of Spelling and McDermott’s debt, issuing a second writ of execution against them. (Spelling owes a default judgment of $219,796.66, while McDermott, 57, owes $202,066.10 of the total judgment, per the docs.)

“When a judgment has been paid or settled in full, a satisfaction of judgment is required in court and none has been filed in this case,” Joshua Friedman, an attorney for City National Bank, told Us at the time.

Spelling opened up about her recent budget struggles during an April episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast, claiming that she’s unable to afford a storage unit.

“I have all my kids’ memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage,” Spelling said at the time. “But anyway, [I] didn’t have the money to pay for the units.”