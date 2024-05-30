Tori Spelling and her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, still owe over $200,000 to City National Bank regarding a previous bank loan.

In May 20 court documents obtained by Us Weekly, City National Bank is still pursuing its collection of Spelling and McDermott’s outstanding six-figure debt, issuing a second writ of execution against the former couple. Per the docs, Spelling, 51, owes a default judgment of $219,796.66, while McDermott, 57, owes $202,066.10 of the total judgment.

“When a judgment has been paid or settled in full, a satisfaction of judgment is required in court and none has been filed in this case,” Joshua Friedman, an attorney for City National Bank, tells Us.

Spelling and McDermott received a $400,000 loan from City National Bank in 2012 that they promised to repay with interest. As of 2016, the then-couple still owed a balance of $188,803.38. Three years later the bank continued to follow up, filing court paperwork in 2019 in yet another attempt to collect the outstanding balance — and City National Bank still hasn’t received payment.

Spelling and McDermott, who split in June 2023, have not publicly addressed the new legal motion. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, however, has been candid about her recent budget struggles. During an April episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast, Spelling even claimed that she is unable to afford a storage unit.

“I have all my kids’ memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage,” Spelling said. “But anyway, [I] didn’t have the money to pay for the units.”

According to Spelling, the storage facility will lock up an individual’s belongings before they go to auction in the event that they are unable to pay the monthly fee.

“A very kind human stopped it from going up for auction. … I have friends helping me to get back into some of the units right now,” Spelling said, adding that iHeartRadio producer Amy Sugarman recently paid for “two of the units” to be opened. “[We] didn’t know what was in any of them. We can only do two right now because Amy helped me out with two. S–t, you guys. I don’t think this is anything that I actually need. … It’s all Dean’s stuff.”

Spelling added, “I am so sad right now. I just wanted to get my memorabilia and my kids’ stuff, and this is nothing that we need. $971 for f–king s–t. Oh, my God. Talk about getting screwed. Like, what the f–k?”

Spelling, who shares five kids with McDermott, filed for divorce in March. In her court filing, she noted that they had been separated since June 2023 when McDermott posted and deleted a breakup announcement on Instagram.

In addition to the City National Bank dispute, Spelling and McDermott have faced several previous legal issues regarding their money woes. In 2020, money from Spelling’s bank account had been seized after she allegedly refused to pay back $88,731.25 that she owed to American Express. Spelling paid off the debt two years later.