Tori Spelling is offering insight into her financial situation after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott.

The self-proclaimed “collector” recorded the Wednesday, April 11, episode of her “Misspelling” podcast live from the four storage units in which her “long history of stuff” lives. However, she can no longer afford the units — so it was time for a cleanout.

“I have all my kids’ memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage,” Spelling, 50, shared. “But anyway, [I] didn’t have the money to pay for the units.”

She explained that when a person who rents a storage unit can no longer pay, the company locks up the items for a certain amount of time before they go up for auction.

“A very kind human stopped it from going up for auction. … I have friends helping me to get back into some of the units right now,” Spelling said, adding that iHeartRadio producer Amy Sugarman paid for “two of the units” to be opened — and unfortunately, didn’t choose the right ones.

“[We] didn’t know what was in any of them. We can only do two right now because Amy helped me out with two,” she continued. “S–t, you guys. I don’t think this is anything that I actually need. … It’s all Dean’s stuff.”

Spelling continued, “I am so sad right now. I just wanted to get my memorabilia and my kids’ stuff, and this is nothing that we need. $971 for f–king s–t. Oh, my God. Talk about getting screwed. Like, what the f–k?”

The actress said that their “whole lives are in these units” while giving props to McDermott, 57, who said they should have cleaned them out a while ago. “He was right.”

“To just get rid of everything … it felt to me like part of me didn’t exist. I was just erasing something. So, I couldn’t let go,” Spelling explained. “Now, I’m ready to let go of a lot of stuff. Well, because I have to, because I can’t pay for it. But since Dean and I split, and since my life has changed so radically, it is a whole fresh start.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Guide: Meet Their 5 Kids, More Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you […]

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott last month, breaking the news to him on a separate podcast episode. McDermott announced their split months prior in a since-deleted Instagram post from June 2023. (Spelling and McDermott share kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.)

As she went through the items in the unit, Spelling was transported to a time where she bought things — like an expensive mirror — that was “a representation of this life I lead.” Spelling admitted, “I’m f–king struggling, man. I have five kids to pay for in L.A. … I’m doing the best I can.”

Spelling has been candid over the years about various financial struggles, even once shutting down Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto who asked if the actress was able to pay her bills amid reports of credit card debt.

“Am I able to pay my bills?” Spelling said during the tense interaction in August 2019. “Yeah, thank you. I am.”