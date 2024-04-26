Dean McDermott allegedly held off on filing for divorce from Tori Spelling because he was looking for financial compensation, according to his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace.

“We have known for years and years and years [about their issues],” Eustace, 61, exclusively told Us Weekly at the grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, April 25, alongside her son, Jack. “We have known that my ex-husband was looking for a financial settlement from the mom, [Candy Spelling], to leave the marriage. So, it’s been going on for a long, long time.”

McDermott, 57, and Eustace got married in 1993. The couple, who share 25-year-old son Jack, split in 2006. McDermott moved on with Tori, 50, and they wed that same year before welcoming five kids together. McDermott ultimately announced his separation from Tori in June 2023 via Instagram but deleted his post several hours later. Tori filed for divorce last month.

According to Eustace, the divorce delay apparently had to do with an “arrangement” that McDermott had with Candy, 78. Neither Tori nor her mother have publicly addressed the claims. Us has reached out for comment.

Eustace also alleged that Tori and McDermott’s ups and downs had been “going on for years.”

“I lived with them for a year. I was in San Francisco for five [years] and then I moved to L.A.,” Jack added. “So, while I was looking for houses, I lived with them for a few months. So, all I’ll say is, ‘I’m not surprised.’”

Tori, meanwhile, had publicly confirmed her divorce on her “misSPELLING” podcast by sharing the voicemail she sent to McDermott asking to legally separate. While Eustace has not heard the clip, she disapproved of Tori’s releasing it.

“I didn’t listen to it, [but] I think it’s incredibly tacky and pathetic,” Eustace said. “I think it’s just disgraceful. … I think they were in cahoots, probably for press, to make a splash.”

Eustace declined to offer any further comment on McDermott and Tori’s divorce proceedings.

Tori and McDermott share kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. Since his split from Tori, McDermott has moved on with Lily Calo, but Eustace has not met her.

“I didn’t even know that,” Eustace claimed. “So we don’t really play in those waters. We have not discussed it at all.”

But Eustace is moving on and focusing on her popular podcast “Senior Bitches” and her health and wellness with the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, where she has used treatments like Morpheus8 and plans to try CellSound for skin tightening.

“There’s so many things available to women,” she said. “And as long as I think you’re healthy inside and you feel good inside, I think that it’s OK.”

