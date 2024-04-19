Tori Spelling Once Used A Diaper While Stuck in Traffic

Sometimes nature calls, and sometimes you’re stuck in LA traffic when it happens.

Tori Spelling recounted a story where she learned that the hard way on an episode of her MisSPELLING podcast, published Friday, April 19.

Spelling was a grateful mother of five in more ways than one during an incident when her son, Beau, was still in diapers and she suddenly had to pee while in the car.

“I was stuck on the 101, which is like our craziest freeway here, and I was like ‘I’m not gonna make it home,’” Spelling, 50, told listeners, who certainly did not ask for such information. “So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I’m like ‘please God something,’ and I went through it and I’m like ‘Aha!’ a diaper, and I literally put on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau’s diaper. It really comes in handy, you guys.”

Beau, 7, is the youngest of the three sons Spelling shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott. The two also have Liam, 17, and Finn, 11, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12.

This isn’t the first time Spelling has overshared. Actually, it isn’t even the first time this week. On the Tuesday, April 16 episode of her podcast, she told listeners what her OB-GYN says about her five C-sections.

“So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB-GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it’s intact,” she said. “And I didn’t do five C-sections on purpose.”

She also admitted in that episode that she tried Ozempic to help her lose some of the baby weight, but it “didn’t work,” so she switched to Mounjaro, which, like Ozempic, is also a diabetes medication.

“So, I went on Monjaro, which I’m just going to say did do the trick, and I did lose weight, and I did go off of it because I didn’t want to lose too much weight,” she explained. “I did go off of it because I had hit my ideal weight, and then I felt like I didn’t want to get any thinner.”

Spelling disclosed in the same episode that there was a time where she would wear four pairs of Spanx at once and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth would need to help her use the bathroom.

MisSPELLING premiered less than a month ago amidst Spelling’s separation from McDermott. The two announced their separation via social media in 2023 and Spelling filed for divorce in March after 18 years of marriage.