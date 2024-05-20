Tori Spelling got her stomach pierced on Mother’s Day, and all five of her kids deserve the credit.

Spelling, 51 — who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with her estranged husband Dean McDermott — posted a clip on Instagram from the Saturday, May 18, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast, in which she shows off her new piercings.

“My kids surprised me with a very unmother’s day celebration which was very ME!” she captioned the video on Sunday.

“Okay, so I’m going to reveal it. Ready? It did bruise around [the piercing] because it was a major thing,” Spelling told friend Jessica Amer in the clip. “There’s some bruising, so don’t look at that. I just got it a few days ago, obviously.”

Spelling revealed two piercings on her belly, explaining, “I hate odd numbers. You know I like everything in pairs.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Spelling said, “I’ve had five babies. I’m really proud [of] my stomach. … You know, it’s gone in and out five times and it’s good. And I feel like, you know, my thing back in the day, like full circle, was my belly. I always showed off my belly because that was one of my favorite parts of me. And now I do it again and people are like, ‘Stop dressing like a teenager.’”

Spelling shared photos from Mother’s Day on her Instagram Story, featuring snapshots of the special occasion with her children. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also posted images of the family outside the tattoo parlor where she got her new piercings and of their lunch date.

“My kids know me so well,” she added on “misSPELLING.” “Every year, I felt the pressure like, ‘Oh, it’s Mother’s Day. We’re supposed to go to a brunch,’ and I would find some, like, great place and do that. I was always on edge. Like, ‘Oh, it’s a time thing. We can’t relax. We have set plans.’”

This year marks Spelling’s first Mother’s Day since she confirmed her split from McDermott, 57.

Amid his new romance with Lily Calo, Us Weekly confirmed last week that McDermott requested joint custody and spousal support in response to Spelling’s divorce filing in March. In the filing, Spelling sought full custody of their children.

However, the separation dates listed on paperwork obtained by Us varied. Spelling claimed they split on June 17, 2023 while McDermott claimed July 7, 2020.

Spelling and McDermott have endured numerous highs and lows in the public spotlight since they got married in 2006. The pair has faced breakup rumors on multiple occasions.

Following McDermott’s Instagram post announcing his relationship with Calo on Wednesday, a social media user expressed disbelief that Spelling liked the photo, stating, “The fact that Tori liked this is mind-boggling!”

McDermott amazed fans by rushing to his ex’s defense. “It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more [than] I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” he wrote. “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart [than they are] together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all the haters.”