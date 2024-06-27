Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa Mowry, are expecting baby No. 1 after three years of marriage.

“A little Lawrence on the way 🤍,” Lawrence, 24, and Mowry, also 24, wrote in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, June 27, alongside several photos of the couple from their pregnancy shoot.

Mowry also took to her Instagram Story to praise the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, writing, “@tlawrence16 you’re gonna be the most amazing dad. I love you.”

Lawrence previously discussed how the couple “definitely” hoped to have kids “one day.”

“I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I think we’re gonna wait a little while,” he told Us Weekly in February 2023. “We’ve really just enjoyed not having the responsibility of having kids [right now]. … I wouldn’t say near future but in the future. So, probably in the next few years. We’re just enjoying where we’re at and we wanna travel and be able to do all that before we kind of settle down.”

Lawrence and Mowry’s relationship goes way back – with the two first meeting in elementary school.

“We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” Lawrence exclusively told Us in February 2023. “We started dating seriously in 10th grade. And then we were — like everyone — kind of [were] off and on for a while and then once we got to college it got really serious.”

Lawrence attended Clemson University while Mowry attended Anderson University, and their relationship grew even stronger – with Lawrence noting that he was “pretty confident” that marriage was in their future.

“So that’s why we got married young and we’re just excited,” he gushed with Us. “It’s fun to have your person with you through all the different stuff that we’ve gone through. It’s been cool. I’ve known her for a long time … [and] we’ve kind of seen the best and the worst in each other and it’s been fun. It’s been really awesome just to, like, get to know her more and more. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

After several years of dating, the couple tied the knot in April 2021 and celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in April.

“You make me excited to show the world that love doesn’t have to be mediocre. You can have it all,” Lawrence wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “You can fall more in love every day. I can’t wait to show our kids that one day … let’s always sit on the same side of the couch. Happy anniversary my love. Cheers to 60 more 😉🤍.”