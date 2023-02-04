Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: How I Knew My Wife Marissa Mowry Was The One

When you know, you know! Trevor Lawrence has been married to Marissa Mowry for nearly two years, but their relationship goes way back.

“We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 3, while promoting his partnership with Tostitos. “We started dating seriously in 10th grade. And then we were, like everyone, kind of [were] off and on for a while and then once we got to college it got really serious.”

As Lawrence and Mowry, 23, continued their relationship while studying at Clemson University and Anderson University, respectively, the NFL star became “pretty confident” that marriage was in their future.

“That’s what I wanted to do and she felt the same way,” Lawrence gushed to Us on Friday. “So that’s why we got married young and we’re just excited. It’s fun to have your person with you through all the different stuff that we’ve gone through. It’s been cool. I’ve known her for a long time … [and] we’ve kind of seen the best and the worst in each other and it’s been fun. It’s been really awesome just to, like, get to know her more and more. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Lawrence and the event planner went on to get married in April 2021 — and their romance has since continued to heat up.

“We try to do some version of a date night, whether that’s going out or that’s ordering in and just hanging out and having a glass of wine or whatever just to try to spend that time together,” the Georgia native said on Friday, joking that he should “probably” up the number of grand gestures that he does for Mowry. “‘Cause during the week it gets kind of busy and then, especially, when we have families coming in town on the weekends and that’s even busier. We’ve gotten better and better at making time, making sure that we have time together and really prioritizing that.”

While the newlyweds are currently basking in married bliss, Lawrence teased to Us that they “definitely” hope to have kids “one day.”

“I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I think we’re gonna wait a little while,” the professional football player said. “We’ve really just enjoyed not having the responsibility of having kids [right now]. … I wouldn’t say near future, but in the future. So, probably in the next few years. We’re just enjoying where we’re at and we wanna travel and be able to do all that before we kind of settle down.”

In the meantime, Lawrence is gearing up for Super Bowl LVII and watching the big game alongside Mowry and their friends.

“I’m gonna be in Arizona and I’ll be watching the game with Christian Kirk and his fiancée, [Ozzy Ozkan], and my wife,” the quarterback told Us, referring to the Arizona Cardinals athlete. “So we’ll all be together. So whatever they end up having at the house, hopefully they [get] some of [my favorite snacks, including Buffalo chicken dip and nachos]. I’ll have to let them know.”

Lawrence, who confessed that he is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles “just because they beat us,” further revealed his favorite Super Bowl traditions. “Just getting together with friends. I think that’s the best part,” he said. “The game really is centered around food and hanging out and the better food you have, obviously it makes it a better experience.”

Lawrence has also teamed up with Tostitos, the official chip and dip of the NFL, to help one lucky fan throw the ultimate game day bash. Participants can enter the Tost by Tostitos sweepstakes through February 8 for the chance to score a delivery of chips, dips and ingredients that are needed to recreate dishes hand-selected by Lawrence.

Additionally, Tost by Tostitos will host a pop-up restaurant outside the State Farm Stadium in Arizona during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

“They’re basically using their different chips and snack items to create a food menu where you can order a full meal with their stuff, not just the chips and the dips and all that,” Lawrence explained on Friday. “So that’s gonna be really cool. I’m excited to try everything when I’m out there!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi