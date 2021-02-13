Bring on the romance! Whether it’s wine nights or cooking with loved ones, celebrities have learned how to spice up date night amid the coronavirus pandemic with fun at-home activities.

Candace Cameron Bure exclusively told Us Weekly that she and her husband of 24 years, Valeri Bure, are “foodies.”

The Full House alum, 44, continued: “We love food and wine. We cook a lot at home. A lot of times it’s just opening that extra special bottle, or getting some extravagant food like caviar, because it’s Monday and we can.”

The mother of three, who shares sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 19, and daughter Natasha, 22, with the former hockey player, 46, noted that they have also been “playing a lot of board games” while home.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. leaves all the planning to wife Lauren Burnham, saying that she is the “romantic” one of the pair.

“Lauren is the queen of date night at the house,” he told Us of his wife, who is pregnant with twins. “She has set up movie night in the backyard. She literally goes all out. She’s definitely the creative one.”

Tamera Mowry admitted that it’s been a task to get her husband, Adam Housley, to “just sit down and watch Yellowstone or, like, Queen’s Gambit after dinner and have a glass of wine.”

The Sister, Sister alum, 42, revealed that scenario would be “an epic date night” in her mind.

Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East told Us that they have to squeeze in alone time in between taking care of their 15-month-old daughter, Drew, which means keeping things simple.

“We’ve even had date nights where my mom’s in the house watching Drew,” the Olympian, 29, who is expecting her second child, said.

The former football player, also 29, added that the couple doesn’t get too “creative” with their food choices either. “When we cook at home it’s usually something pretty easy, like mac and cheese,” he said.

Tarek El Moussa detailed his dream date with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, telling Us that they “order fancy food” to eat at the house. The couple also enjoys scenic nights on their boat, with the Flip or Flop star, 39, explaining they bring a chef on board to cook.

See how Jason Biggs, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Jana Kramer have kept their relationships spicy while staying housebound over the past year by watching the exclusive video above. Plus, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff share their go-to date night activity that could inspire your next romantic night in.