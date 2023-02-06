Meant to be! Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Mowry, has been his biggest cheerleader since they were kids — and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. “We started dating seriously in 10th grade.”

Mowry, for her part, has been documenting their romance from its 2016 start. After dating for two years, the couple celebrated their high school graduation together before becoming long distance in college.

“2 years ago Trevor awkwardly asked me to be his girlfriend … but who knew two years later an awkward question would turn into the best years of my life,” the event planner wrote via Instagram in May 2018. “Thanks for being my best friend Trev. And for loving me unconditionally. I know our journey hasn’t always been the easiest but a bad day with you is better than a good day with someone else.”

She continued: “Thank you for helping shape me into who I am today and pushing me to be my best self. Thank you for always encouraging my walk with God and being someone who I can rely on no matter what. Thank you for the best two years, I can’t wait for forever more💗.”

The twosome’s relationship was “off and on for a while,” according to Lawrence. “Then once we got to college it got really serious,” the professional athlete told Us in February 2023.

The Heisman Trophy candidate continued to date his high school sweetheart during his three years at Clemson University in South Carolina. Mowry, meanwhile, graduated from Anderson University which is located in the same state.

Lawrence and Mowry got engaged in 2020 while they were both still in school and walked down the aisle the following year. The fellow Georgia native was by her husband’s side in April 2021 when he was drafted into the NFL and the couple have been inseparable ever since.

“That’s what I wanted to do and she felt the same way,” Lawrence gushed to Us in February 2023 of his decision to tie the knot before starting his professional career. “So that’s why we got married young and we’re just excited.”

He continued: “It’s fun to have your person with you through all the different stuff that we’ve gone through. It’s been cool. I’ve known her for a long time … [and] we’ve kind of seen the best and the worst in each other and it’s been fun. It’s been really awesome just to, like, get to know her more and more. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

