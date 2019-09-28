Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Social Media Post About Daughter True

Daughter-daddy bonding! Tristan Thompson called being a father his “most cherished role” in a rare social media post about his daughter, True, on Saturday, September 28.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center, 28, shared video footage of his 17-month-old, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, on a fun trip to Universal Studios.

Thompson brought an excited True on some of the theme park’s rides, played games with her — including one where she wins a Minions stuffed animal — and took her to the DreamWorks Theatre to watch Kung Fu Panda.

The video ends with a photo of the pair posing in front of the Universal Studios Hollywood sign.

“This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist. One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!” the NBA player captioned the video. He is also the father of Prince Thompson, 2, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Kardashian, 35, liked the video, continuing a recent trend of social media interaction between the exes.

The Canadian basketballer left a flirty comment under the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s selfie on Thursday, September 26.

“May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” she captioned the sunny selfie.

“The sun is shinning bright on a beautiful 💎,” he commented under the photo.

On Sunday, September 22, he posted — and then deleted — a comment under another one of Kardashian’s selfies. “Perfection,” he wrote at the time.

Thompson and the reality TV star began dating in 2016. While she was pregnant with True, the athlete cheated on her with multiple women. They reconciled but split in February after he was caught in yet another scandal when he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods.

On the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Revenge Body host revealed Thompson also got flirty in real life the night before they celebrated True’s 1st birthday earlier this year.

“He was like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, ‘One? A one-handed hug?’” she said on the episode that aired on September 8. “I was like, ‘That’s nice enough.’ And then he tried to kiss me and I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get.’”

