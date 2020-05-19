From gold medals to a growing family! Usain Bolt‘s girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, has given birth to their first child.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted on Monday, May 18.

Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl! pic.twitter.com/bheXPgU7Qd — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 18, 2020

Bennett, 29, appeared to confirm the news on her Instagram Story by reposting Tiffany Samantha‘s video of herself pouring wine into a “Proud Aunt” cup. She captioned the footage: “Because I’ve waited so long for this.”

The Olympian, 33, announced in January that he and the marketing director had a little one on the way. “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE @kasi.b,” the athlete wrote on Instagram at the time alongside photos of Bennett cradling her baby bump on a beach.

“Our biggest blessing,” the then-pregnant star captioned her own social media reveal. “Our greatest celebration. Our golden child. Coming soon.”

Bolt shared his and the Project Kase founder’s family plans in October 2018. “Something I’ve learned is it’s never a good time to have kids,” the former sprinter told Stellar magazine. “It’s never a good time. You just have to buckle down and do it. It’s in the near future, so, hopefully. We’ll see.”

The eight-time gold medalist went on to tell the outlet: “I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person.”

Two months later, Bolt gushed about his girlfriend on Instagram. “Together forever keep watching. #yesyou,” the Jamaica native captioned a PDA picture.

While the 11-time World Champion is the world-record holder in three races, he retired in 2017 and tried his hand at a different sport — soccer. Bolt started training with the Central Coast Mariners, an Australian A-League club, in August 2018. He scored two goals the following month during a match, but left the team in November 2018.

In January 2019, Bolt declared that his “sports life is over.” He told ESPN at the time: “It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted. … I’m now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now.”