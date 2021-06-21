Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett Secretly Welcomed Twin Babies With Epic Names

Father’s Day surprise! Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett revealed on Sunday, June 20, that they secretly welcomed twin babies.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love!” the Project Kase founder, 30, captioned an Instagram family photo with the Olympian, 34, their 13-month-old daughter, Olympia, and their infant twins. “You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

The Jamaica native went on to call the sprinter the “absolute best daddy” in an Instagram Story video.

The athlete revealed their new arrivals’ names in a social media upload of his own — Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The couple began growing their family in January 2020, sharing photos of Bennett’s baby bump via Instagram at the time. “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE,” Bolt captioned maternity shoot pictures, while his girlfriend wrote, “Our biggest blessing. Our greatest celebration. Our golden child. Coming soon.”

Olympia arrived in May 2020, and the pair waited two months to share her name and show her face on social media.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u,” the former professional soccer player wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy birthday.”

Bolt had previously spoken about his plans to start a family with Bennett. “Something I’ve learned is it’s never a good time to have kids,” he told Stellar magazine in October 2018. “It’s never a good time. You just have to buckle down and do it. It’s in the near future, so, hopefully. We’ll see. I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person.”

Bolt retired from his sprinting career in 2017 before trying his hand at professional soccer. The following year, he announced that his “sports life is over.”