There she is! Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett’s daughter, Olympia, made her Instagram debut nearly two months after her birth.

The retired sprinter, 33, posted a Tuesday, July 7, Instagram slideshow featuring his girlfriend and their little one, writing, “I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face.”

The Olympian added, “Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday.”

The couple welcomed their infant in May. “Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted at the time.

The announcement came four months after Bolt revealed Bennett’s baby bump via Instagram. “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE,” the Jamaica native captioned photos from the Project Kase founder’s maternity shoot.

The then-pregnant star, 30, added with a post of her own: “Our biggest blessing. Our greatest celebration. Our golden child. Coming soon.”

In October 2018, Bolt described his family plans with Bennett, telling Stellar magazine: “Something I’ve learned is it’s never a good time to have kids. It’s never a good time. You just have to buckle down and do it. It’s in the near future, so, hopefully. We’ll see. I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person.”

The athlete retired from sprinting in 2017 and went on to try his hand at professional soccer. He began training with the Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners in August 2018, but left the club three months later. In January, Bolt said his “sports life is over.”