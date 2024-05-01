Carli Lloyd and her husband, Brian Hollins, are adding to their roster!

“Baby Hollins coming in October 2024!” Lloyd, 41, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 1. “It has been a rollercoaster of a journey to get to this point. We are beyond excited to be parents! I couldn’t have gotten through this without my amazing husband, Brian. He truly kept me going.”

Lloyd noted that she and Hollins are “so grateful” for the “role and support” they have had from their family and friends. She also gave a sweet shout-out to her doctor, noting that the doctor’s office “will always hold a special place” in their lives.

“My story is currently a happy one, but I know there are other women who are facing challenges in their pregnancy journey,” she wrote. “I see you and I understand your pain. My hope is that more and more women will speak up about this topic, because their stories helped me.”

Lloyd continued her message by expressing her “wish for more resources, funding, and education around fertility treatments.” She concluded, “There is much to be done, and I hope I can play a role in helping!”

Alongside the note, Lloyd shared several snaps including a sonogram of the baby and showed off her growing baby bump.

In a candid Women’s Health article published on Wednesday, Lloyd opened up about her difficult journey to motherhood.

“I was very naive to think that we wouldn’t have any issues getting pregnant,” she wrote. “And so it began. The casual whatever happens, happens turned into disappointment month after month. I was starting to feel like this was a race against the clock — my 40-year-old biological clock.”

After struggling to conceive, Lloyd turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) — but she initially felt “ashamed” and embarrassed.”

“But as time went on, I realized that they’re all human and many women are going through similar struggles,” Lloyd wrote. “There’s a stigma that comes with needing help or needing to go through fertility treatments.”

Lloyd underwent two rounds of IVF before choosing to approach the third with a “totally different” mindset. When she found out she was pregnant, Lloyd recalled her and Hollins feeling “for the first time, in a long time” at “peace.”

“It is still hard to believe I am pregnant,” she wrote. “It truly is a miracle, and we are so excited to be parents!”

While noting that it was “not an easy journey,” Lloyd said, “but that’s true of most things in life that are worthwhile.”

“I have been told that nothing I have accomplished or faced in my soccer life will ever be as great as being a mom,” she wrote. “I know this will change me forever, and I am so excited for the journey.”