Valerie Bertinelli couldn’t help but gush over her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, after his wedding ceremony to Andraia Allsop.

“A magical night,” Bertinelli, 63, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 16, alongside a video of her table at the reception featuring baby photos of the groom, 32, and his dad, the late Eddie Van Halen.

Wolfgang and Allsop, 32 — who have been dating for eight years — tied the knot on Sunday, October 15.

Their wedding comes nearly three years after Wolfgang’s father Eddie passed away after a years-long battle with throat cancer in October 2020. He was 65 years old.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang wrote in a statement via X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Following the tragic news, Bertinelli also paid tribute to her late ex-husband. (The duo were married from 1981 to 2007.)

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself, Eddie and Wolfgang. “You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”

In October 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bertinelli had been grieving deeply since Eddie’s death.

“Valerie and Eddie had some rough times, but their love for each other never wavered. She’s truly heartbroken,” an insider revealed at the time, adding that Bertinelli was always very supportive of Eddie despite their divorce. “Valerie championed Eddie for kicking drugs and booze for good and stayed close throughout his battle with tongue cancer.”

Two years after the musician’s death, Bertinelli filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale in May 2022. The twosome were married for ten years.

Six months later, Bertinelli revealed that her divorce from Vitale was finalized and she was ready to celebrate.

“I’m at the airport, about to go see Wolfie,” she told her Twitter followers at the time. “My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f—king divorced. Happily divorced. God. Finally. It’s finally over. Yes!”