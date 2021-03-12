Keeping Natalia close to home! Vanessa Bryant reacted to her 18-year-old daughter’s latest college acceptance.

“So glad you got accepted but too far. JK,” the California native, 38, captioned a Thursday, March 11, Instagram Story photo of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Last month, the teenager was accepted into the University of Oregon. “Congrats @nataliabryant,” Bryant wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Newport, California, resident previously revealed her eldest daughter’s college choices in January. “So cute. NYU is one of her top schools,” the former model wrote via Instagram. “@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy, [Kobe Bryant], here. #CaliGirlForever.”

When an Instagram user asked if the high school senior had already been accepted, Vanessa replied, “Not yet. … She didn’t. She’s just wearing sweatshirts to her top schools.”

Natalia reposted a photo of herself wearing a University of Southern California hoodie at the time, writing, “Fight on.”

Vanessa, who is also the mother of daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 20 months, penned a sweet birthday tribute for Natalia that same month.

“Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are,” she wrote in January. “You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people. Thank you for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you’re our daughter. We love you always and forever, forever and always. Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa! Love always, Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko.”

Natalia commented, “I love you to the moon and back @vanessabryant.”

The big day marked the teen’s first birthday without her dad. The late Los Angeles Lakers player died at age 41 in a January 2020 helicopter crash, alongside his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other victims.

“I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs,” Natalia wrote via Instagram in August 2020 on what would have been the athlete’s 42nd birthday. “Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late-night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always.”