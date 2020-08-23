Forever in her heart. Vanessa Bryant celebrated her late husband, Kobe Bryant, with a touching tribute on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

The former model, 38, posted a photo of herself and Kobe via Instagram on Sunday, August 23, and explained how the loss of him and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna continues to affect her.

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi,” Vanessa wrote. “I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way.”

She added that she appreciated Kobe’s ability to “see the best in people” and missed his “thoughtful gestures.”

Vanessa continued, “I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me.”

In addition to Gianna, Vanessa and the former Los Angeles Lakers player shared daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 14 months. Kobe and Gianna died along with seven others in January in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

A source told Us Weekly in April, “It’s still unfathomable. It’s the heaviest loss a mother and wife could possibly experience.”

Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington posted her own birthday message to her brother via Instagram writing, “I’ve typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I’m feeling today. So many people around the world miss ‘The Black Mamba’, I miss my little brother. The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally,” she added. “There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday Bean❤️ I love you! 👼🏽🐍🐐.”

Vanessa also paid tribute to Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday in May. “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” she captioned a photo of her daughter via Instagram. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever.”

She added, “I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”