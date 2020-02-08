Vanessa Bryant posted a cute video of her youngest daughter with the late Kobe Bryant, commenting that her baby, Capri, looks “just like” her late sister, Gianna.

The mother of four, 37, shared the video on Saturday, February 8, showing the 7-month-old learning how to stand.

“Do this again. Try it again, mama,” Bryant said to her little girl, who smiled as the late NBA star’s sister Sharia Bryant helped Capri get up.

“Woo! Good job, Koko,” Vanessa said as Capri looked up at her mom and smiled and giggled. “Good girl, mamacita. Good girl, sunshine. I love you.”

“My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi,” Vanessa captioned the clip.

The sweet moment came almost two weeks after the NBA star, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter lost their lives alongside seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Gianna, whose nickname was Gigi, was heading to a basketball game at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks with her dad, two teammates, their parents and a coach on January 26 when the private helicopter hit a hillside.

The former Los Angeles Laker player and his daughter will be remembered at a celebration of life to be held at the Staples Center in L.A. on February 24. Vanessa commented on Instagram about the significance of the date, which pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers, 2 and 24 respectively, while 20 referred to the All-Star player’s “years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together.”

Kobe and Vanessa, who wed in April 2001, also shared daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3.

Vanessa paid tribute to Gianna earlier this week as the teen’s jersey number was retired at her school.

“My Gianna,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a school tribute to Gianna on Wednesday, February 5. “God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant.”