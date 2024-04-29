Vanessa Lachey is having a tough time explaining to her 9-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, that NCIS: Hawai’i was canceled.

“Trying to explain this news to my daughter … and she makes me Mickey ears so I can ‘smile,’” Vanessa, 43, shared in an Instagram Story post on Sunday, April 28. “This decision was bigger than a TV show.”

Vanessa shares Brooklyn and sons Camden, 11, and Phoenix, 6, with husband Nick Lachey.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 26, that NCIS: Hawai’i was canceled ahead of the show’s season 3 finale.

“Gutted, confused, blindsided,” Vanessa shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 27, reacting to the news. “Grateful, confident, beloved fans!”

NCIS: Hawai’i was a 2021 spinoff of the original NCIS series, which is currently in its 21st season. Vanessa starred as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, making history within the NCIS franchise as the first-ever female lead. (NCIS spinoff series also include NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Sydney and NCIS: Origins.)

Vanessa concluded her post on Saturday by telling fans that she’s still “processing this news” while being “present” with her family.

“I love you all!” she concluded. “Mahalo Nui Loa.”

Part 1 of the season 3 finale is set to air on Monday, April 29, with the second part — now acting as the show’s series finale — airing on Monday, May 6. Vanessa previously opened up about her character’s meaningful impact in a 2021 interview.

“This role is definitely a move in the right direction for women and especially Asian-American actresses who want to secure leading roles in television and film,” she said at the time. “Growing up, I never saw a female lead on television that looked like me. My hope is that young girls, like my daughter, Brooklyn, will grow up in a world where more actresses look like them.”

Vanessa starred alongside Noah Mills, Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson. LL Cool J, who previously played Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles, reprised his role for the show’s third season.

Fellow NCIS: Hawai’i star Jason Antoon exclusively told Us earlier this month that he was hoping the show would receive a season 4 order.

“I think CBS likes it, and it was successful when we’ve done them with L.A. as well and [regular NCIS],” he said of the show, discussing possible crossovers with the other franchises. “And that’s just cool. It’s like the Marvel universe. It’s like, ‘Why not?’ You should dabble in that. It’s really cool.”