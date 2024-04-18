The NCIS Universe is constantly expanding — and fans have become enthralled with the original cast and the spinoff actors’ romances, both on and off screen.

NCIS debuted in 2003 as a backdoor pilot for JAG, which ran from 1995 to 2005. NCIS, which originally starred Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, entered season 21 in February 2024.

Thanks to the addition of spinoffs, including NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Sydney, the NCIS franchise reached 1,000 total episodes in April 2024.

Related: How Many ‘NCIS’ Shows Are There? The NCIS family just keeps growing — with seven shows existing shows and one more on the way as of 2024. While many fans might think the naval intelligence-based franchise began with NCIS, that’s not the case. The flagship NCIS show was actually JAG, which debuted on NBC in 1995. The series followed military lawyers […]

While viewers are constantly rooting for their favorite characters to find love — we’re looking at you Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer — the actors’ real-life relationships have also pulled fans in over the years.

Scroll down to see which NCIS stars from the mothership series and its many spinoffs are married, who is single and everything in between: