Katrina Law is rooting for NCIS’ Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer to stick together, but she knows it won’t be easy.

“I think you might see some hurdles for them this season,” Law, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting NCIS’s 1,000th franchise episode, which aired on Monday, April 15. “It’s interesting because as much as Jess is still reeling and reacting from her React team [dying] … it still leaves an impact.”

The actress, who has played Special Agent Jessica Knight since 2021, explained that like “most people in real life,” Jessica has taken a “while to move on” from her former coworkers’ deaths. (During season 18, Jessica joined the NCIS team after an explosion killed her entire team.)

“While Jess has been dealing with her own issues, Jimmy has also been dealing with his own sense of loss,” Law told Us. “Between Gibbs and Ducky and Bishop and his wife. That’s a lot [of loss].”

Jessica and medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) sparked an interoffice romance during season 20. Earlier this season, the pair hit a bump in the road when Jessica’s dad came to visit and pointed out that a relationship wasn’t in her initial plan to become a boss at NCIS.

While Jessica assured Jimmy during episode five, which aired in March, that she wanted to date him and was happy working in her current position, Law told Us that both of their past issues might continue to haunt them.

“It does become a question of did they jump in too fast, too furious? Is this the right time? Are they using each other as a crutch or is this a legitimate love story?” Law pointed out. “And if it is a legitimate love story, is this going to be a bump or a complete stopping point?”

She further explained that “it’ll be interesting to see how things go forward with them” as season 21 continues. “I think that’s how relationships grow is when you’re tested to see how you end up coming through on the other side,” Law added.

When it comes to what Law wants to see play out on screen, she has mixed emotions about Jessica and Jimmy.

“Brian Dietzen is a wonderful acting partner, and we have so much fun working together. So the thought of not being able to have as many scenes with him is heartbreaking,” Law said, referring to the possibility of Jessica and Jimmy breaking up.

Law noted that both she and Dietzen, 46, are “constantly fighting for this relationship in one aspect or another.”

However, Law is aware that Jessica and Jimmy might not be endgame, despite fans’ cry for them to live happily ever after. (Viewers have fondly dubbed the relationship “Knight in Shining Palmer.”)

“I want what’s best for the characters each individually in the long run. And we don’t know what that is yet,” she continued. “And I think that’s going to be the fun of exploring through the next thousand episodes of NCIS.”

NCIS airs on CBS Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.