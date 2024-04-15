Katrina Law revealed what fans can expect when NCIS celebrates its 1,000th franchise episode, and yes, there will be nods to old characters.

“You’re going to see a lot of characters from the sister shows that are currently on,” Law, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly of the Monday, April 15, milestone episode. “You’re also going to see some characters from shows that are no longer on.”

Us previously confirmed that NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey and former NCIS: Los Angeles actress Daniela Ruah will be making cameos in the upcoming story.

“It’s amazing how much they’ve managed to pack into this one episode,” Law teased. “As I was reading the script, I actually thought, ‘Wow, this is a great script,’ and I’m so excited to be a part of it. I think the audiences are going to really love it.”

Law, who has played Special Agent Jessica Knight since season 18 in 2021, called the memorable hour of television “NCIS at its finest.” She also revealed that the rest of season 21 will be “action packed, heartfelt and thrilling.”

She noted that it’s “very fitting” that the franchise’s 1,000th episode landed on the “OG mothership” show and not one of its spinoffs.

The special episode, titled “A Thousand Yards,” will show the NCIS team as they come under attack by a “mysterious enemy from the past,” according to CBS.

“I think there is so much heart and there is so much teamwork,” Law said of the on-set environment. “It [is] family driven and character driven, and it defines why the characters are so committed and dedicated to NCIS.”

NCIS will mark 464 episodes in the flagship series on Monday and 1,000 episodes across all its entities. Past spinoffs include NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles while the current spinoffs are NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Sydney.

Although Law is part of the franchise now, she told Us that she’s always been a supporter of the CBS series — and is just as excited to see the next 1,000 installments.

“I’ve also been a fan of NCIS since it started. I watched with my dad and my family,” the actress told Us, recalling that when she was on Arrow from 2014 to 2020, she would fly to Vancouver to film and would watch NCIS “in my hotel room” for hours.

She gushed: “I’m so excited to be a part of this cast. I love NCIS. I love the heart. I love the humor.”

Law pointed out that the show’s staying power and diverse topics and characters is what drew her to joining the cast.

“I think it’s what makes NCIS stand apart from the rest of the procedurals out there is that it’s more character driven and not only character driven, but kind of quirky and humorous and awkward at times,” she explained. “I think all of that plays into my strengths, especially the awkward part. And I love knowing that my quote ‘9 to 5 job’ is so much fun and there’s so much laughter involved throughout the day.”

NCIS airs on CBS Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.