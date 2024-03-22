NCIS: Hawai’i fans need to brace themselves for the season 3 finale, according to star Yasmine Al-Bustami.

“Ohhhhhh, there’s so much gossip,” Al-Bustami, 35, teased during an interview with TVLine on Friday, March 22. “It’s going to be a two-parter — I love those for sure, just selfishly — and today [Thursday, March 21] is our first day filming the last episode.”

The actress, who plays Lucy Tara, added “there’s a lot of action” and “there is death.”

Related: How Many ‘NCIS’ Shows Are There? Tony and Ziva Spinoff Joins Long List The NCIS family just keeps growing — with seven shows existing shows and one more on the way as of 2024. While many fans might think the naval intelligence-based franchise began with NCIS, that’s not the case. The flagship NCIS show was actually JAG, which debuted on NBC in 1995. The series followed military lawyers […]

Season 3 of the Vanessa Lachey-led series premiered in February and as of Monday, March 25, fans will be halfway through the season. There’s no date set for the finale, but it will air on CBS later this year.

While Al-Bustami didn’t give any more hints at which character is getting killed off this season, she did preview what’s to come in Monday’s episode after a three-week hiatus.

Lucy and her partner Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) went undercover as newlyweds during the March 4 episode. When the shows picks up, Lucy will find herself in “trouble” while protecting a Russian VIP in town.

Related: ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and More of the All-Time Best Cop Shows When it comes to must-see police dramas and cop shows, fans have a lot to choose from — including Law & Order: Special Victim Unit and Chicago P.D. The hit dramas are just two powerhouse series to come from creator Dick Wolf, who got his start writing for Hill Street Blues in the 1980s. Law […]

“She’s detailing this Russian lady who is visiting the island, and she does not want to be on the mission because, on surface-level, it’s just boring,” Al-Bustami told the outlet. “This lady [Tatiana] would be considered Russian ‘royalty,’ in a way, but she’s very controversial, so when she gets onto the island you see that she does not have fans. She’s met with resistance, and Lucy gets into some trouble with her.”

A positive aspect to Lucy butting heads with Tatiana is that viewers get to learn a little more about the agent’s background.

Related: ‘NCIS Origins’ Prequel: Everything to Know Michael Desmond/CBS The NCIS universe is getting bigger in 2024 thanks to the upcoming prequel series, NCIS: Origins. CBS announced on Friday, January 7, that the show about Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (previously played by Mark Harmon) origin story received a straight to series order for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. “We are elated and honored to […]

“I love anytime we learn about Lucy’s background and family history because she tries really hard to keep it quiet,” Al-Bustami added. “She doesn’t really share much or open up too much, even to the people closest to her, unless someone happens to find out something if they do some digging.”

In addition to drama on NCIS: Hawai’i later this season, the NCIS universe will celebrate its 1,000 episode next month. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Lachey will have a crossover as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant on NCIS in honor of the milestone episode, which airs on April 16.

NCIS: Los Angeles alum Daniel Ruah, who played Special Agent Kensi Blye-Deeks, will also make a cameo.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs on CBS Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.