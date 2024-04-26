NCIS: Hawai’i is saying goodbye to its TV ohana after three seasons, Us Weekly can confirm.

The CBS series was canceled on Friday, April 26, ahead of its season 3 finale, which will now serve as the series sendoff. NCIS: Hawai’i will air part 1 of his finale on Monday, April 29, with part 2 airing on Monday, May 6.

The Hawaii-based series premiered in 2021 as a spinoff of NCIS, which is currently in season 21.

The island-centered show followed Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, and her team of elite naval criminal agents on the island of Oahu. (It was the first NCIS spinoff with a female lead.)

The show also stars Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik. Tori Anderson plays FBI agent Kate Whistler, who works closely with NCIS.

NCIS: Los Angeles alum LL Cool J joined the cast for season 3, reprising his role as Sam Hanna.

Ahead of the cancellation news, Antoon, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly how much he enjoyed being part of the greater NCIS family.

“[It’s the] coolest. Just being part of that family and being part of television history, a little bit of it, so far beyond [cool],” Antoon said earlier this month. “Having a little percentage of that is being part of that history is pretty phenomenal. It’s pretty exciting and historic and to be a part of that, it’s so cool.”

The actor noted that the “chemistry of these characters is really what you’re watching” on all of the spinoffs as well as NCIS.

“I mean it’s a procedural show, but it’s really about what these people do together to solve these crimes and the chemistry within those characters and the family that they create them,” Antoon explained. “And obviously in Hawaii it’s ohana and joining that has been really awesome, such a gift and I’m so grateful to be a part of it all.”

At the time, he was staying optimistic about Hawai’i coming back for season 4. “Hopefully we can get renewed and continue [the story] from our side, from the Hawaiian side,” Antoon told Us. “Fingers crossed.”

He confessed, “I think we’d all be very shocked and saddened if it didn’t happen.” However, Antoon revealed that no matter the outcome he will always have a bond with his costars.

“If it doesn’t work out, [we’ll] just stay in touch with each other. And it’s definitely going to be one of those threads where you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I’ve got this thread now,’” he added. “Hopefully, we just get to keep that sort of vibe going. And I think that’s important too [in] making a product that is enjoyable and fun.”

Although Hawai’i was cut from CBS’ 2024-2025 lineup, NCIS was recently renewed for season 22. NCIS: Sydney is also coming back for season 2 and the new NCIS prequel, NCIS: Origins, was given a full-season order. Additionally, NCIS’s Tony and Ziva spinoff was greenlit by Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i will finish out season 3 with two more episodes on CBS Monday, April 29, and Monday, May 6, at 10 p.m. ET.