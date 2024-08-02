Vanessa Morgan is now a mother of two as she has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend James Karnik.

“The hot dad walk out of the hospital did not disappoint,” Morgan, 32, wrote via a TikTok video on Thursday, August 1, which featured Karnik, 33, leaving the maternity ward with their newborn. In the background, Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” played as a clip of Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty could be heard saying, “This is totally your look, Connie Baby.”

“Fine, knock me up again, 😂🤰🏽” she captioned the post.

Karnik responded to Morgan in the comments section, writing, “Hahaha got me feeling myself,” and Morgan replied, “Zadddddyyy.”

The Riverdale alum is already the mother of son River, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Michael Kopech in January 2021.

Morgan kept her second pregnancy under wraps until shortly before her daughter’s arrival. “So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month,” she announced via Instagram on July 6, showing off her bare baby bump in a series of maternity photos with the basketball player. “Surprise! Thank you GOD.”

Karnik, for his part, shared an image of himself lifting Morgan off the ground while placing his hand on her belly. “Holdin BOTH my girls at the same time,” he wrote via Instagram, confirming the sex of the couple’s baby.

Morgan followed up her initial post with more maternity pictures, hinting at her due date in her caption. “My GIRL🌸.. can’t believe you’re gonna be here any day now,” she gushed. “River literally asks everyday [sic] is baby sister coming today!? He’s so excited to be your big brother. Me, Riv and your Daddy can’t wait to meet you!”

Prior to moving on with Karnik, Morgan married Kopech, 28, in January 2020. When she announced her first pregnancy that July, she did not include Kopech in her social media post. News later broke that he filed for divorce shortly before her pregnancy was made public. (Kopech has since married Morgan Eudy and welcomed son Vander and daughter Clover.)

In March, Morgan spoke out about the split for the first time. “In the moment, it’s so painful. It’s almost like we idolize what our dream reality [was] from when we were a kid,” she said on the “Broad Ideas” podcast. “You mourn the future that never happened. You mourn the fantasy that you created, and that wasn’t the reality that was the best alignment for me.”

She added: “God saved me. I only saw the bigger picture now. You go through those two years of pain. I went through two years of pain.”

Although Morgan initially struggled to cope with her new normal following her divorce, she eventually embraced the outcome.

“Part of the biggest thing is that embarrassment. Not wanting to face that you have a broken family,” she explained. “You get married, you want to kind of have that fantasy and I think it’s almost like you feel disappointed to tell people that it didn’t work out, I’m going to be a single mom. I think that’s the beauty of life is that it doesn’t always go as planned and it’s the journey.”