Michael Kopech has made headlines for more than just being a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.

Kopech was introduced to Bravo fans when he started dating Brielle Biermann in 2016. His romance with Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter was featured on season 6 of the reality TV family’s series, Don’t Be Tardy. Us Weekly broke the news in 2018 that the former couple called it quits after two years of dating.

The athlete, who made his MLB debut that same year, moved on with Vanessa Morgan. In 2019, Kopech and Morgan announced their engagement and exchanged vows one year later. The Riverdale star announced her pregnancy in July 2020 — but fans were quick to notice that Morgan didn’t include Kopech in the celebratory post.

News broke that same month that the pair had called it quits, with Kopech filing for divorce in his native Texas. Morgan welcomed their son, River, in January 2021.

Kopech has since expanded his family with now-fiancée Morgan Eudy.

Scroll down to meet Kopech’s loved ones: