Victoria Beckham and David Beckham manage to maintain “a very close family” while balancing their busy careers.

“Both David and I are really hands-on,” the fashion designer, 45, told Harper’s Bazaar on Thursday, January 2. “Yes, I’m up early working out, but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London. At 6 p.m. we are all together eating dinner [and] talking about our days. We communicate a lot.”

The couple “swap” parenting responsibilities so one of them “is always there looking after” Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 7, Victoria told Jimmy Kimmel in November.

The former Spice Girls member explained, “When I’m at home, he’s away. [We’ve] got so many kids. It’s a lot. I always say it’s less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many. We have all the children, all four kids, bring all their friends to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day, there’s always lots and lots of children.”

Victoria’s children understand that she’s famous, the singer told Seth Meyers in September 2016. “They know the Spice Girls,” she said at the time. “They know that mommy wore the heels and did the pout and point. They’re proud! You know, we’ve watched the movie together, and when I was on tour with the Spice Girls [in 2007], I took the children with me.”

Victoria and David wed in 1999 in Ireland. The athlete got a tattoo in honor of their 16th wedding anniversary in 2015, inking a “99” on his pinky finger as a nod to the year he and Posh Spice exchanged vows.

“99 was a good year for me,” the former LA Galaxy player captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “16 years ago today was our special day. 16 years on we have our beautiful children. Thank you for giving me our amazing little ones. Happy anniversary.”