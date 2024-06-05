Whitney Port s Son Sings Unwritten During Kindergarten Graduation

Whitney Port is still feeling the rain on her skin, all these years later.

Port, 39, shared a TikTok video of her son, Sonny, graduating from kindergarten on Tuesday, June 4, which featured his class singing “Unwritten.” For those of you who weren’t feverishly watching The Hills in your low-rise jeans and heavy black eyeliner back in the day, the Natasha Bedingfield track was the theme song for the reality series, which Port starred in.

“Full circle moment?” she captioned the video, which showed her clapping and singing along to the performance.

Port, who welcomed Sonny with her husband, Tim Rosenman, in 2017, starred on the series as Lauren Conrad’s confidant and coworker. Looking back on The Hills while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in May 2017, the former reality star shared that she has one regret when she reexamines her time on the show.

“Sometimes I watch myself on The Hills and I’m like, ‘Whitney, could you, like, maybe pretend to be more interested, or say something of some substance instead of just giving looks?’” the “With Whit” podcast host shared.

She added, “I say that, and I’m like, ‘Wait … I probably did.’ But then they took it out because The Hills editing is all about the looks and letting the viewer kind of make their own assumption of what happened.”

Port returned for the sequel to The Hills, dubbed New Beginnings, which premiered in 2019 and lasted for two seasons. The lifestyle blogger made the decision not to include her husband or son in the show, telling Us that she found a different way of fitting into the world of the reality TV series.

“I wanted to be a part of the show in a way that I could, where I could be there for all these women who are dealing with different things like Heidi [Montag] with infertility, and Kaitlynn [Carter] with going through the end of her relationship and Audrina [Patridge] with all of her relationship issues,” she explained.

Port noted that it felt easy slipping back into her role as confidant once again. “I just wanted to be there as a friend, which was kind of how I was on The Hills,” she noted. “That’s how I am this season. And I think that was a comfortable place for me to be. … It’s too scary for me to put my life in someone else’s editing hands.”