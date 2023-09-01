Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman are everyone’s couple goals.

The pair met in the mid 2000s at a birthday dinner for one of Port’s ex-boyfriend’s. “Tim was there. And I sat across from him,” she told She Knows in 2014. “I left the dinner saying to a mutual friend, ‘Oh my god. Who is that guy? I think I love him.’ Seriously! There was just something about him. He was super funny, really normal and just really laid-back.”

In 2008, Rosenman worked as a producer on Port’s reality show The City, which followed her journey as she moved from Los Angeles to New York to pursue a career in fashion. The series had a strong two seasons before concluding in 2010.

After the show wrapped, the duo started dating in 2012. Three years later, they tied the knot in Palm Springs, California. Despite suffering multiple miscarriages, they welcomed son Sonny in July 2017.

Keep reading for the Port and Rosenman’s full relationship timeline:

December 2012

The couple shared their first Christmas together and showed off their decorated tree. “Merry Christmas from Us!,” Port captioned an Instagram photo at the time.

November 2013

Port revealed that the twosome were engaged. “He can’t take his hands off me so he put a ring on it!,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Rosenman’s hand in her lap.

September 2014

Port shared a sweet tribute for Rosenman’s 29th birthday. “Happy birthday to my partner 4 life! You’re my best friend and you always look good in pictures even though you don’t try,” she captioned a collage of Instagram photos. “Oh and thanks for flicking me off. I didn’t know you did that until I just saw this photo. I love you.”

January 2015

In a since-deleted blog post, Port shared that she actually ruined Roseman’s first surprise proposal.

While relaxing in bed, Port heard Rosenman’s boss tell him over the phone, “’Good luck with Whit with whatever you decide to do in Australia,’” per MTV. Port pressed him on the subject, writing, “He finally gave in. He got down on one knee and proposed [without a ring]! It was so beautiful.”

Shortly after, Rosenman bought a ring and asked for her hand in marriage again.

October 2015

Port exclusively gave Us Weekly details about her wedding planning. “I want everyone to just be surprised. It’s definitely a modern wedding. You’ll see, I promise, you’ll see!” she gushed.

November 2015

Port and Rosenman tied the knot on November 7, 2015, at a Palm Springs, California venue. That same month, the lovebirds opened up to Us about the ceremony.

“It’s such a great feeling! We finally get to stop saying fiancé and be husband and wife!” they told Usat the time. “We really always knew we would end up together and now we can start a new amazing chapter in our lives. The wedding was everything we hoped it would be and will cherish the memories for the rest of our lives.”

February 2017

Port announced she and Rosenman were expecting their first child. “Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!” she captioned an Instagram photo of her growing baby bump. “We are sooooo excited!!!!”

July 2017

The two welcomed their son, Sonny, on July 27. “No big deal,” she quipped via Instagram at the time. “I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I’m just like obsessed. I can’t stop looking at him or thinking about him when I am in another room.

November 2021

Port announced she was expecting her second child after suffering two miscarriages.

“I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday … I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.” she shared via her YouTube channel “Everything was looking good up until yesterday.” Rosenman supported his wife in the video while she explained she’s worried “this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy.”

November 2021

Two weeks after announcing she was pregnant, she shared that she suffered a miscarriage. “I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “We found out yesterday, I don’t even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put out on my podcast next week.”

July 2023

Port told Us that she and Rosenman are “seriously considering” using a surrogate to have another baby.

“I’m still figuring things out and nothing is, like, 100 percent yet and so it’s one of those things where you’re scared to put it out into the universe until you know what’s happening,” she said. “I suffered from secondary infertility, and it has just been such a process both physically and mentally to get to that second baby. Right now, going through the motions of surrogacy, like, really thinking seriously about that and we have embryos [stored].”

She noted that although they are “not in the journey yet,” they hope it’ll happen “soon.”

August 2023

After Port shared with her fans via her Instagram Story that Rosenman was “worried” about her significant weight loss, followers began speculating that she had an eating disorder. The duo shut down the rumors and cleared the air on an episode of Port’s her podcast, “With Whit. ”

“I was concerned that you could be hotter with 10 or 15 more pounds, and maybe that’s f—d up.” Rosenman said of first noticing his wife’s weight loss. “We should set the record straight. I guess that’s on me to say what I meant by my concern.”

Port replied, “No one should ever really say anything about someone’s weight, unless they really feel like they are unhealthy.”

Rosenman explained, “I was just concerned if you had some kind of strained relationship with food, with appearance, with being in the public eye. People took what I said and gave you an eating disorder and you’re ‘unhealthy’ and that is just not the case.”