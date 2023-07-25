Whitney Port addressed concerns about her weight after her husband, Tim Rosenman, told her he was “worried” about her health.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin,” the Hills alum, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 24. “At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me.”

Port went on to say that she had to spend some time trying “to figure out what has been happening” because she hadn’t “consciously” been thinking about her body.

“I eat to live, not the other way around,” she continued. “But after stepping on the scale, it hit me. It’s not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality.”

Port concluded by saying that her current situation is “unacceptable” and she plans to make a change going forward, for the sake of herself and her family. “I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority,” she wrote.

Port and Rosenman, 46, tied the knot in November 2015 after three years of dating. The duo became parents in July 2017 when they welcomed a baby boy, Sonny, now 5.

In 2021, Port revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss. “I’m so sad to say this and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We found out yesterday. I don’t even really know what to say here. … I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don’t physically feel like complete s–t anymore.”

Days later, Port said she was feeling proud of her body after her miscarriage. “Is it a thirst trap if I’m a mom?” she captioned a bikini selfie shared via Instagram. “As women, we should always be proud of our bodies. Think about what we go through.”

Port previously opened up about having two miscarriages in two years. “My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2019 after her first pregnancy loss. “I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.”

Less than two years later, Port told her followers that she and Rosenman lost another pregnancy. “Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2021. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation.”

Earlier this month, Port exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Rosenman are “thinking seriously” about surrogacy after her miscarriages. “I’m still figuring things out and nothing is, like, 100 percent yet, and so it’s one of those things where you’re scared to put it out into the universe until you know what’s happening,” she explained. “But for me, like, I suffered from secondary infertility, and it has just been such a process both physically and mentally to get to that second baby.”