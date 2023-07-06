Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, are in the midst of exploring surrogacy as a way to expand their family.

“I’m still figuring things out and nothing is, like, 100 percent yet and so it’s one of those things where you’re scared to put it out into the universe until you know what’s happening,” the Hills alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her participation in the Amazon Influencer Program ahead of Prime Day. “But for me, like, I suffered from secondary infertility, and it has just been such a process both physically and mentally to get to that second baby. And so, we’re right now, going through the motions of surrogacy, like, really thinking seriously about that and we have embryos [stored].”

Port further noted that she and Rosenman, 42, are “not in the journey yet,” but they are hopeful that it will happen “soon.”

“It’s just a process. Like, it just doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a whole thing,” Port noted, revealing that trying to get pregnant felt very “all-consuming” for her and “took over my whole being.” She added: “I wasn’t able to be present and happy and a decent version of myself. So I think hopefully if this new route can happen that would be the biggest blessing of all time. But, we’ll see.”

The City alum and Rosenman, who wed in 2015, welcomed son Sonny in July 2017. After suffering multiple miscarriages, Port announced four years later in November 2021 that she was pregnant again. Weeks later, she suffered another pregnancy loss.

“[The doctor] said it’s done,” Port revealed in a November 2021 YouTube video. “When I had that ultrasound that looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin, that was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning. … I thought it would continue to grow. Maybe I was naive. Everything was looking good, so I just didn’t think that it was going to reverse.”

After grieving her pregnancy loss, Port’s physicians recommended that the couple try in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“It’s not something in my heart that I ever wanted to do, but now just the thought of not having a second kid is too painful to bear,” the True Whit author said in her social media video at the time. “I’ve been feeling so physically ill that it’s made me depressed, so I want to get physically better first and get my head straight. I just want to be happier.”

While Port and Rosenman continue to explore their fertility options, they are loving life with Sonny and watching him grow up.

“Oh my God, it’s so crazy,” she told Us earlier this month. “When they’re babies, like, it’s just so complicated and so difficult and so tiring. And I think now that there’s a schedule and he has a personality … it’s just so rewarding. So I’m loving it and I am also at that phase to where he’s getting big and now you want the baby back in the house.”

Sonny is gearing up to turn 6 on July 27, which Port plans to celebrate with a backyard Star Wars-themed party. The reality TV alum has even turned to Amazon to purchase the decorations and presents, including the LEGO Star Wars kits Sonny is “really into.”

“I was going to get him this LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest situation to keep busy with this summer,” Port revealed to Us, explaining that the shopping site makes her life “so much easier” as a mom and businesswoman.

With reporting by Sarah Jones