Whitney Port is just like Us! Like many working mothers out there, the reality star, 36, is always trying to balance her family life with her professional commitments — while also making time for herself. Fortunately, she’s got it down pat!

Every morning — before she records a new episode of her “With Whit” podcast and works on new styles for her Cozeco loungewear brand — Port enjoys spending time with her 3-year-old, Sonny, who she shares with husband Tim Rosenman.

“If I am really on my mom game, Sonny and I will play some educational games,” the Hills: New Beginnings star exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly (on newsstands now). “Pretty sure he’s extremely advanced.”

The two also “try to work out” together, the City alum adds, noting that she loves doing yoga with him.

As Port has previously mentioned, she has been wanting to expand her family for a very long time.

Just one month before revealing in January that she tragically suffered her second miscarriage, the TV personality exclusively told Us she wanted Sonny to have a younger sibling to interact with.

“It just feels like there’s someone missing,” she admitted. “He’s definitely in the phase where he wants a buddy. He wants to play. He wants to help. He wants to be involved. So, it would be a good age gap.”

While the first part of her day is jam-packed with mother-son activities, the second half is dedicated to business and focusing on herself.

According to Port, there’s nothing better than ending the day with a glass of wine. “As soon as the sun starts to set, I get in my sexiest PJs and start drinking,” she says.

Want to know how else Port spends her team? Keep scrolling to see a typical day in her life in action.