Whitney Port is changing how she looks at and interacts with food following an honest conversation with husband Tim Rosenman.

The former reality star opened up in July 2023 about changing her eating habits after major weight loss.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like,” Port wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “But [my husband] brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me.”

One month later, Port recalled not paying much attention to her diet in the past.

“I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me. It’s not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though,” the Hills alum, who shares son Sonny with Rosenman, said on her “With Whit” podcast. “My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

Port also addressed a previous comment about eating “1000 calories” a day, adding, “I definitely remember when I was on The Hills and I saw myself for the first time on TV, I was a little bit shocked and was like, ‘I feel a little pudgy and I would like to lose some weight,’ and I think that was a self-reflection that normally people don’t normally have and [being on TV] forced me to have it.”

She concluded: “I think then that started maybe a slippery slope of some control issues, just control over what I look like — which I think is something that I should think about more. Because when I say that, it doesn’t necessarily correlate to my weight.”

Scroll on for Port’s honest comments about her complicated relationship with food:

Learning About Herself

“When I think about my weight, I think about just being attractive. And I think that I need to define what attractive means to me, and then if those things are actually healthy,” Port wrote via Instagram in July 2023. “So the moral of the story is there is a lot of self-reflection going on and I think that’s the first step.”

Surprising Food Revelations

During an August 2023 episode of her podcast, Post opened up about never trying pasta, saying, “Yes, I’ve never tried pasta before but it has nothing to do with nutrition and that it can be a cause of weight gain. It’s a pure texture thing.”

Post went on to say that she hasn’t worried about her diet amid attempts to address her weight loss.

“I’ve been eating like s—t [while on vacation], just trying to get in calories, like pizza, ice cream, french fries, whatever it is. But when I get home, I don’t want to do it in that way. I want to eat thoughtfully, I want to put the right things in my body and I also want to work out in a way that will build muscle. So I’m on it guys,” she added. “Thank you for caring. Thank you for your love, for your support, for not saying something and then feeling comfortable feeling something after I said something. I think that takes a lot of restraint. I appreciate the community here.”

Coming to a Realization

“I think that I complain a lot on here about my lack of energy, and I think that part of that stems from not giving myself what it actually needs,” Port said on her podcast in August 2023. “It’s a bit with all the incoming, whether it’s wonderful, thoughtful people like [listeners] who have been worried and have been wanting to say something or my best friends who have been meaning to talk to me about it, it’s all so beautiful and exactly what my mission on here to do is — to share what is actually going on. At the same time, I don’t really want people to worry about me because I don’t think it is as big of an issue as it may seem.”

Making Progress

In August 2023, Port took to social media to document her trip to Baskin Robbins.

“Came back to LA just to go to another strip mall for my favorite delicacies,” she wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “I’m obviously working on understanding my relationship with food so I can be the healthiest version of myself, I want to build myself and be strong for my bones and I fully commit to focusing on my personal health.”