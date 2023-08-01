Whitney Port Doubles Down on Her Decision to Never Eat Pasta

Whitney Port has seen the commentary about her picky eating, and she has a message for those questioning her decisions.

“Yes, I’ve never tried pasta before but it has nothing to do with nutrition and that it can be a cause of weight gain. It’s a pure texture thing,” Port, 38, explained during the Tuesday, August 1, episode of her “With Whit” podcast.

The former reality star recalled how her time on The Hills influenced her complicated relationship with food.

“In terms of the only previously eating 1000 calories a day, I definitely remember when I was on The Hills and I saw myself for the first time on TV, I was a little bit shocked and was like, ‘I feel a little pudgy and I would like to lose some weight’ and I think that was a self-reflection that normally people don’t normally have and [being on TV] forced me to have it,” Port, who appeared on the hit MTV series from 2006 to 2008, detailed. “I think then that started maybe a slippery slope of some control issues, just control over what I look like — which I think is something that I should think about more. Because when I say that, it doesn’t necessarily correlate to my weight.”

Port continued: “When I think about my weight, I think about just being attractive. And I think that I need to define what attractive means to me, and then if those things are actually healthy. So the moral of the story is there is a lot of self-reflection going on and I think that’s the first step.”

During the episode, Port noted that she has been making progress when it comes to her diet.

“I’ve been eating like s—t [while on vacation], just trying to get in calories, like pizza, ice cream, french fries, whatever it is. But when I get home, I don’t want to do it in that way. I want to eat thoughtfully, I want to put the right things in my body and I also want to work out in a way that will build muscle. So I’m on it guys,” she shared. “Thank you for caring. Thank you for your love, for your support, for not saying something and then feeling comfortable feeling something after I said something. I think that takes a lot of restraint. I appreciate the community on here.”

Port’s podcast comments come days after she took to social media to address concerns about her weight.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on July 24. “At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But [when husband Tim Rosenman] brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me.”

At the time, Port discussed how she hasn’t been “consciously” thinking about her body, adding, “I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me. It’s not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

Port has since offered an update on the progress she has been making with her eating habits.

“I think that I complain a lot on here about my lack of energy, and I think that part of that stems from not giving myself what it actually needs,” she said on Tuesday’s podcast episode. “It’s a bit with all the incoming, whether it’s wonderful, thoughtful people like [listeners] who have been worried and have been wanting to say something or my best friends who have been meaning to talk to me about it, it’s all so beautiful and exactly what my mission on here to do is — to share what is actually going on. At the same time, I don’t really want people to worry about me because I don’t think it is as big of an issue as it may seem.”