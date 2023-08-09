Whitney Port is taking steps to get healthy after her husband, Tim Rosenman, voiced concerns about her weight loss.

Port, 38, told her “With Whit” podcast listeners that she’s “thinking about, holistically, how I need to be taking care of myself” and changing her eating habits. “I know I mentioned on Instagram last week a little bit about my weight,” she said on the Tuesday, August 8, episode. “And that has been something that I’ve been proactively thinking about and planning. I want to create an actual sustainable lifestyle for me that can be consistent without putting too much pressure on myself.”

Port confessed that she’s found it “hard” to “really stick to” a healthy routine in the past. She revealed that during a recent walk with her friend, she was provided with contact info for an “awesome nutritionist-slash-eating disorder specialist.”

“I have yet to admit to myself that I have an eating disorder,” she continued, adding that her issue is “more out of laziness and pickiness” than anything else. “I just go hungry and, like, don’t care. I think, though, that it is a type of disordered eating. That’s not OK, that’s not healthy.”

Port acknowledged that she is “obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs” but vowed to work on her relationship with food. “I’m going to talk to someone and figure it out and figure out what I like and make sure that I’m making that a priority,” she said. “And also make sure that I’m moving my body.”

Last month, Port revealed that Rosenman, 46, told her he was “worried” about her health. “I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on July 24. “At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me.”

Port explained that she hadn’t “consciously” been thinking about her weight. “I eat to live, not the other way around,” she added. “But after stepping on the scale, it hit me. It’s not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though.”

At the time, Port told fans she “promised” her husband that she would make an effort to improve her habits and set a better example for the couple’s 5-year-old son, Sonny.

The former reality star further addressed her picky eating in an August 1 podcast episode, saying her experience filming The Hills impacted her body image. “I think then that started maybe a slippery slope of some control issues, just control over what I look like — which I think is something that I should think about more. Because when I say that, it doesn’t necessarily correlate to my weight,” she said.

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.